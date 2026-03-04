Health Alert For Punahele Beef Jerky Crisps For Undeclared Soy

by

A health alert has been issued by the USDA for Punahele Beef Jerky Crisps because they may contain soy lethicin that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to soy could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. A recall was not requested because these items are not longer available. The recalling firm is Punahele Jerky Company of Hilo, Hawaii.

These items have best by dates of February 17, 2027 or before. The recalled products are:

6 ounce plastic packages containing “DRIED HAWAIIAN STYLE BEEF CRISPS, ORIGINAL SALT & PEPPER FLAVOR”, and bearing establishment number “EST. 2625” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

4 ounce. plastic packages containing “PUNAHELE JERKY COMPANY INC UNCLE K’S BEEF CRISPS”.

4 ounce plastic packages containing “PUNAHELE JERKY COMPANY INC KILAUEA FIRE SPICY BEEF CRISPS”.

These products were distributed to retail stores in the state of Hawaii and sold through online sales nationwide. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the USDA web site. The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS label review.

If you bought these products and are allergic to soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take the beef jerky back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.