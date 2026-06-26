High Valley Orchard Chocolate Covered Raisins Recalled: Peanuts

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High Valley Orchard Chocolate Covered Raisins are being recalled because they may contain peanuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Lehi Valley Trading Company of Mesa, Arizona.

This item was sold at the retail level in Albertsons’ stores between May 18, 2026 and June 25, 2026. The recalled product is High Valley Orchard Chocolate Covered Raisins that are packaged in a 15 ounce clear hard plastic package. The lot number on the label is 0160933, and the best by date is January 23, 2027. Both numbers are printed on the bottom right hand side of the front label. There are 624 units of this product that are affected by this recall.

The recall was triggered when peanuts were discovered in the chocolate covered raisins. The problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double wrapping or bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.