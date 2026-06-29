La Colonia, Selecto Latinos Soft Cheeses Recalled For Listeria

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La Colonia and Selecto Latinos soft cheeses are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall was issued because they were processed by Clover Hill Dairy, whose products are linked to a deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak. All of Clover Hill Dairy products were recalled on June 16, 2026. The cheeses are ricotta or requesón, and cottage cheese, or Salvadoran Cottage Cheese and Mexican Cottage Cheese.

In that outbreak, the case count by state is: Illinois (1), Maryland (3), New York (5), and Virginia (3). Ill person’s samples were collated on dates that range from March 6, 2023 to June 2, 2026. The patient age range is from 16 to 81 years. Of 12 people who gave information to public health officials, 10 have been hospitalized. One person who lived in Maryland has died.

On June 16, 2026, the FDA announced that the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes was found in six samples of Clover Hill Dairy’s requesón cheese. One environmental sample taken from the company’s facility also tested positive for the pathogen.

The recalled products were sold to supermarkets, retail stores, and restaurants in the states of Maryland and Virginia, and also in Washington, D.C. The recalled items include La Colonia Salvadoran Requesón, Soft Ricotta Cheese that is packaged in 14 ounce tubs. The UPC number for this item is 736846383099. The dates of distribution are 5/11/2026 through 06/1/2026, and the expiration date is 07/10/2026.

Also recalled is Selectos Latinos Ricotta Style Salvadorean Style Cheese that is packaged in 16 ounce tubs. The UPC number stamped on the label is 767787984526, the dates of distribution are 05/11/2026 through 06/01/2026, and the expiration date is 07/10/2026. Selectos Latinos Mexican Cottage Cheese is also recalled. The UPC number is 767787984519, it is packed in 16 ounce tubs, the dates of distribution are 05/11/2026 through 06/01/2026, and the expiration date is 07/10/2026.

Finally, Clover Hill Buket of Requesón is included in this recall. It is packaged in 18 pound containers, with no UPC number. The dates of distribution are 05/11/2026 through 06/01/2026, and the expiration date is 07/10/2026. You can see more labels of these recalled products at the FDA web site. All lots and batches within the expiration dates are included in this recall.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. Do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw these La Colonia and Selecto Latinos soft cheeses away in a trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.