Health Alert For Fresh Seasons Chicken Caesar Wrap For Listeria

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A pubic health alert has been issued by the USDA for Fresh Seasons Chicken Caesar Wrap for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No confirmed reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Taher, Inc. of Plymouth, Minnesota.

A recall was not requested because this item is no longer available for purchase. This ready to eat item was produced on June 16, 2026. The recalled product is 8.7 ounce clear plastic wrapped packages of Fresh Seasons Kitchen Chicken Caesar Wrap. The sell by date is June 24, 2026, and it is printed on the back label above the ingredient list.

This product has the establishment number P-45091 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The wrap sandwiches were shipped to Holiday convenience stores in the states of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The recall was triggered when routine FSIS testing found that a sample tested positive for the pathogen. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators.

Please check to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the sandwich, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this wrap sandwich, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis, the illness caused by this pathogen, for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.