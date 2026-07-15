Highgate Tender Meats Honey Garlic Sausage Recalled For Wheat

Highgate Tender Meats Honey Garlic Sausage is being recalled for undeclared wheat in Canada. Wheat is one of the major food allergens in that country. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Highgate Tender Meats Ltd.

This product was sold at the retail level in the province of Ontario.The recalled item is Highgat Tender Meats Honey Garlic Sausage that is sold in one piece sizes. Each piece weighs about one pound. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 200000 505592. All codes where wheat is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

If you bought this sausage and you are allergic to wheat or have celiac disease, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping to so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

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