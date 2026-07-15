Chongqing Hot and Sour Sauce Recalled For Peanuts in Canada

Chongqing Hot and Sour Sauce is being recalled in Canada for peanuts, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to peanuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. One reaction has been reported to the company to date in association with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Canada Royal View Trading Inc.

This product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec. You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CFIA web site. All codes where peanut is not declared on the label are included in this recall.

The recalled product has Chinese characters only. It is Chongqing Hot and Sour Sauce that is packaged in 228 gram packages. A picture of the product is on the front of the package, along with some red chile peppers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 930777 200980.

If you purchased this product and are allergic to or sensitive to peanuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the package so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

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