Recall of Eridanous Shortbread Cookies For Allergens Expanded

The recall of Eridanous Shortbread Cookies for the allergens wheat, soy, milk, egg, and coconut (tree nuts) has been expanded to include another flavor. Those allergens are five of the nine major food allergens in this country. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these cookies. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these product. The recalling firm is Lidl US of Arlington, Virginia.

All units with a foreign language ingredient label and nutrition facts panel are included in this recall. The original recall was issued on July 28, 2026.

The newly recalled product is Eridanous Shortbread Cookies with Apricot Filling and Cocoa Topping with Coconut Sprinkles. The cookies are packaged in a 11.26 ounce box that is blue. A clear window in the middle of the box shows the cookies. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 4056489125846. No expiration date was given in the recall notice.

These cookies were distributed to all Lidl US retail store locations in these states: Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia, and in Washington D.C. A review of supplier distribution records flagged more units of the coconut variant as having the same packaging errors.

If you purchased either of these products and you cannot consume wheat, soy, milk, eggs, or coconut, do not eat it. You can throw the cookies away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.



