Galanz Retro Refrigerators Recalled For Burn Hazard; One Death

Galanz Retro Refrigerators are being recalled for fire and burn hazards. The internal electrical components can short circuit and ignite. There have been 34 reports of fires involving the refrigerators. One person has died. The recalling firms are the importers, Home Depot of Georgia and Galanz Americans Limited Company of New Jersey. The manufacturer is Zhongshan Galanz, of China. The refrigerators were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Galanz Retro Refrigerators that are sold in black, blue, red, and white colors. The refrigerators measure about 58 inches high, 24 inches deep and 21 inches white. The 7.6 cubic foot capacity refrigerators have either a left-hand opening or a right-hand opening door with a handle, three adjustable glass shelves, and one drawer. The top freezer has a separate door, one drawer and the word “Galanz” printed on front.

Only refrigerators with date codes ranging from December 2018 through December 2020 and with one of the following model numbers are included in this recall: BCD-215V-62H, GLR76TRDER, GLR76TBKER, GLR76TBEER or GLR76TWEER. “Galanz,” the model number, and the date code, in YYYYMM format, are printed on a white label on the upper left-hand corner on the back of the unit.

About 121,680 of these refrigerators were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and through Amazon. The fridges sold for between $330.00 and $520.00 from January 2019 to September 2022.

If you purchased this refrigerator, unplug it and stop using it immediately. You can contact Galanz to schedule a free in-home repair by a qualified technician.