Hobby Lobby Giraffe and Llama Plush Toys Recalled For Choking

by

Hobby Lobby Giraffe and Llama Plush Toys are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. The legs of the toy can detach from the body, releasing small beads that are in the legs, which can cause choking if ingested. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Hobby Lobby Stores of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. These toys were manufactured in China.

The recalled products are Hobby Lobby Giraffe Plush toy with clip and a Llama Plush Toy with clip. About 21,230 of these toys were sold in the United States at Hobby Lobby stores nationwide and online through the company’s web site. They were sold from May 2025 through December 2025 for $6.00 for the giraffe and $8.00 for the Llama.

The firm has received one report of the leg detaching from the body of the toy, allowing the small beads to come out from the leg. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the CPSC web site.

The recalled products include a Giraffe plush toy with a clip that has a yellow body with a yellow claw clip. The legs of the giraffe are blue and orange with various colored paws. The ears are black and white animal print. The toy measures about nine inches long. The giraffe has the codes “HL699436” or “HL731481” printed on the white sewn-in label. The hang tag on the Giraffe has the code “2553675” printed on the front left corner.

The second recalled product is a Llama plush toy with a clip that has a white body with a green claw clip. The body has a mirror and orange triangle teether attached to the body. The legs of the llama are orange and yellow with various colored paws. The llama is about 12 inches long. The code “HL699436” is printed on the white sewn-in label attached to the body. The hang tag on the plush has the code “2553634” printed on the front left corner.

If you bought either one of these toys, immediately take them away from children. You can throw them away after destroying them, or return them to the nearest Hobby Lobby store for a full refund.