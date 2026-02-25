JJGoo LED Balloon Lights Recalled For Battery Ingestion Hazard

by

JJGoo LED Balloon Lights are being recalled for a battery ingestion hazard. They contain button cell batteries that can be accessed by children, posing a hazard. The LED lights do not have the warnings on the package that are required by Reese’s Law. When button cell batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Shenzhen Yimu Technology Company Ltd., doing business as JJGoo, of China. The lights were manufactured in China.

These lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button or coin cell batteries. About 3,400 of these lights were sold in the United States. They were sold on Amazon from October 2025 through November 2025 for about $10.00.

The recalled product is JJGoo LED Balloon Lights. These submersible lights were sold in packs of 100 LED color changing lights. Each multi color, blinking light measures about 0.6 inches in diameter and has 200 preinstalled LR41 batteries. “MY1005E-Colorfu1-100” is printed on a label on the product packaging.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Remove the batteries, then throw the lights away and send a photo of the product in the trash to the company.

The button cell batteries are hazardous and should not be thrown away in the trash. Dispose of them or recycle them according to your area’s hazardous waste procedures.