Juice From the Raw Detox Greens Recalled For Pathogens

Juice From the Raw Detox Greens is being recalled for unspecified pathogens that “could harm humans.” Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Everpress Juice of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This item was sold at the retail level in these states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice. The recall initiation date was 7/24/25, but it was not classified until 2/2/2026.

The recalled product is Juice From the Raw Detox Greens. The firm is in the process of getting the FDA information about the product, such as a product size, type of container, any UPC number or lot code, or use by date. This is a Class One recall.

If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund. If you choose to pour the juice down the sink, sanitize the sink afterwards with a mild bleach solution and clean your hands thoroughly with soap and water.