Karison Foods Recalls Products For Undeclared Milk

Karison Foods is recalling five types of foods and snacks because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone with lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Karison Foods & Snacks of Port Washington, New York.

These items were sold at the retail level in the state of New York. They are all packaged in 12 ounce clear plastic containers. You can see more pictures of these products at the New York State Department of Agriculture web site.

The recalled items include Panjiri, with UPC number 897307002437; Alsi Pinni with UPC number 897307002512; Punjabi Pinni with UPC number 897307002154; Besan Laddoo with UPC number 897307002406; and No Sugar Added Besan Laddoo with UPC number 897307002215. All of these products have the expiration date of August 29, 2026.

The recall was triggered during a routine inspection at the firm. The company discovered that the milk allergen was not declared on the product labels.

If you bought any of these items and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so other people can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.