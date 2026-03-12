Katilo Classic Roomy Cheese Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

Katilo Classic Roomy Cheese is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination in Canada. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is 9300341 Canada Inc.

The cheese was sold at the retail level in the provinces of New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec. Roomy cheese is an Egyptian cheese that is similar to Parmesan or Romano. It is made from cow’s milk or buffalo milk.

The recalled product is Katilo Classic Roomy cheese that is sold in 200 gram plastic packages. The package is light yellow with black banners and a clear section through which you can see the cheese. The UPC number for this product is 6 223004 833045. The production date is February 4, 2026, the expiration date is February 3, 2027, and the P number is 35.

If you purchased this cheese, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.

If you ate this cheese, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor and tell him or her about this recall.