Kendamil Infant Formula Recalled in Canada For Cereulide Toxin

Kendamil Infant Formula is being recalled in Canada because it may be contaminated with cereulide, a toxin produced by Bacillus cereus bacteria that induces vomiting, acute nausea, stomach pain, and sometimes diarrhea. This toxin is heat stable, which means that cooking will not destroy it.

No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this infant formula. The recalling firm is Kendal Nutricare Canada Ltd. These products were sold only at Costco Wholesale stores in Canada.

This product was sold online and was also sold nationally at the retail level. You can see more pictures of this recalled item at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled products include Kendamil Infant Formula with Whole Milk – milk based powder with iron, packaged in 1049 gram cans. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 8 50045 23826 1. The codes on the label are MANF: 2025 MA 01, BEST BEFORE 2027 MA 01, and L 897274 M 121.

Also recalled is the same product, also packaged in a 1049 gram can, with the UPC number that is stamped on the label 8 50045 23826 1. The codes on the label are MANF: 2025 MA 01, BEST BEFORE 2027 MA 01, and L 888632 M 121. That last code is the only difference between these products.

If you purchased this product, stop using it immediately. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging the product so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.