Kitosun Submersible LED Lights Recalled For Battery Ingestion

by

Kitosun Submersible LED Lights are being recalled for a battery ingestion hazard. The lights violate the mandatory standard for consumer products containing button cell or coin batteries. They have lithium coin batteries that can be easily accessed by children, and the lights do not have the warnings required by Reese’s Law.

When these batteries are swallowed, they can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns, and death. No reports of injuries have been received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Kitosun Original Company Limited, doing business as Kitosun, of China. The lights were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Kitosun Submersible LED Lights. The lights included 10 color changing LED lights, two remote controls, 20 preinstalled CR2450 lithium batteries in the lights and four preinstalled CR2032 lithium batteries in the remote controls. Each light is about 3.5 centimeters in diameter.

The lights were sold at Amazon from March 2024 through November 2025. The cost was about $23.00. There are about 8100 units of this product that were sold in the United States.

If you bought this product, stop using the lights and take them away from children. Contact Kitosun by email with “Recall” in the subject line for instructions about how to dispose of the lights. Then to receive a refund, email a photo of the disposed lights to the company.

Remember that button cell and coin batteries are hazardous. Dispose of them or recycle them by following hazardous waste procedures in your community.