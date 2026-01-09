Klong Kone Shrimp Paste Recalled For Elevated Lead & Illnesses

by

Klong Kone Shrimp Paste is being recalled because it may have elevated lead levels. There has been one report of four children getting sick, which consisted of diarrhea and elevated blood lead levels. The recall was triggered after these reports of illness. This product is imported from Thailand.

The FDA collected product samples and found that the finished products did contain elevated levels of lead. The company has ceased distribution of the affected lot and is investigating the cause of this issue. The importer is Gusto Group of Paterson, New Jersey and the manufacturer is P. Prateepthong 2000 of Thailand

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms at all. More signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age and body weight. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, immune suppression, reproductive problems, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. Children exposed to lead can develop learning disabilities, developmental defects, and lowered IQ.

The recalled product is packaged in white tubs that weigh 1 pound with UPC number 8853142000313 and product code DPA159, and 2 pounds with UPC number 8853142000320 and product code DPA161. It has a red lid and red banner and the words are in Thai. Shrimp paste is a dark colored paste with a salt flavor.

The shrimp paste was directly distributed to two retailers in Iowa and New Jersey from April 2023 to December 2023.There were no online sales. The distributors are:

1.Golden Land

2740 Douglas Ave

Des Moines IA 50310

2.Terri Lee Oriental Groceries

225 Maywood Avenue

Maywood NJ 07607

If you bought this shrimp paste, do not eat it and do not serve it to others. You can throw it away in a a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.