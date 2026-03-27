Health Alert For Blackwing Beef and Pork Products No Inspection

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A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Blackwing beef and pork products for lack of inspection. These items may also bear a false mark of inspection. These foods may have undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants that can put your health at risk. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Blackwing Meats.

These items were produced from April 2024 through March 2026. The recalled products include:

5 pound boxes of 8 ounce packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED piece of “BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS ORGANIC BEEF NEW YORK STRIP STEAK,” with “EST. 1996” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

10 pound boxes of 16 ounce packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED package of “BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS ORGANIC GROUND BEEF.”

5 pound boxes of 8 ounce packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED package of “BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS GRASS FED ORGANIC BEEF STEW MEAT,” with “EST. 1996” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

5 pound boxes of 8 ounce packages containing a VACUUM-PACKED piece of “BLACKWING ORGANIC MEATS ORGANIC BEEF STEAK STRIPS,” with “EST. 1996” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

1 pound VACUUM-PACKED packages of “BLACKWING MEATS BLACKWING BEEF GROUND FROM ORGANIC BEEF,” without USDA mark of inspection.

12 ounce VACUUM-PACKED packages of “BLACKWING MEATS PORK GROUND MADE FROM ORGANIC PORK,” without USDA mark of inspection.

12 ounce VACUUM-PACKED packages of “BLACKWING MEATS Boneless Center Cut Pork Chops 2-6oz Made from Organic Pork,” without the USDA mark of inspection.

The first four products have the unauthorized used of establishment number EST 1996 stamped inside a false USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to wholesale and retail locations nationwide. You can see more pictures of product labels at the USDA web site.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.