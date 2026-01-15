Lterfear Multifunction Pounding Game Recalled For Magnets

by

Lterfear Multifunction Pounding Game is being recalled because it contains high powered magnets that can detach, posing an ingestion hazard for children. When high powered magnets are swallowed, they can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date.

The retailer is Shenzhen Haichuan International Travel Service Co., Ltd., doing business as Findriver and Weeksome. This toy was manufactured in China.

The recalled product is the Lterfear Multifunction Pounding Game. The model number is D888. The wooden game includes four games: whack-a-mole, fishing, xylophone, and carrot cutting. The toy has a xylophone, gears, a clock, holes to insert various fruit shapes, and “moles” for pounding. The toy is sold with accessories including xylophone mallets, a fishing rod, a pounding mallet, four wooden fish, four wooden carrots, wooden fruit and wooden knives. There are no markings on the product.

This toy was sold through Amazon from June 2025 through September 2025. The cost was between $24.00 and $28.00.

If you bought this toy, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Contact Findriver to receive a full refund. Write “RECALLED” on the base of the product with permanent marker, throw the toy away, and send a photo of the disposed product to the company.