Lundberg Jasmine White Rice Recalled For Foreign Material

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Lundberg Jasmine White Rice is being recalled by Wegmans for possible foreign material contamination. The recall notice did not state what the foreign material is, but these objects typically pose a tooth injury, mouth injury, choking, or GI tract injury hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recall notice was posted on the Wegmans product recall page. The recalling firm is Wegmans.

The recalled product is Lundberg Organic Jasmine White Rice that is sold in 2 pound containers, most likely bags. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 073416- 040281. And the best by date/lot code pairs for this item that are on the label are best by 02/01/2027 with lot code 260201, and best by 02/02/2027 with lot code 260202. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging or wrapping the bag of rice so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.