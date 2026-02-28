Maine Mall Hannaford Meat Products Recalled For Quality Concern

by

Maine Mall Hannaford meat products are being recalled for quality concerns. The specific problem was not identified in the recall notice. No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Maine Mall Hannaford that is located at 415 Philbrook Avenue in South Portland, Maine.

These products were available for purchase from Sunday, February 15, 2026 through Wednesday, February 18, 2026. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The recalled products include Mailhot’s Best Pork Pie packaged in a 20 ounce container. The UPC number for this item is 4259800001. Also recalled is Mailhot’s Best Chicken Pie Refrigerated, packaged in an 8 ounce container. The UPC number is 4259800006. North Country Smokehouse Classic Italian Style Chicken Sausage in a 4 count 16 ounce container is also recalled. The UPC number stamped on the label is 79154510074.

North Country Smokehouse Original Garlic & Herb Chicken Sausage, packaged in a 4 count 16 ounce container, is included in this recall. The UPC number for this item is 79154510114. Also recalled is North Country Smokehouse Original Old Fashioned Polish Style Kielbasa Rope, packaged in a 16 ounce container. The UPC number is 79154526022. North Country Smokehouse Hot Italian Sausage, in a 4 count 16 ounce container, is also recalled. The UPC number is 79154526031.

North Country Smokehouse Cajin Style Andouille Sausage, in a 4 count 16 ounce container, is included in this recall. The UPC number is 79154526042. North Country Smokehouse Chorizo Sausage, in a 4 count 16 ounce container, is also recalled. The UPC number for that product is 79154526112. Finally, North Country Smokehouse Cilantro Chipotle Chicken Sausage, in a 4 count 16 ounce container, is recalled. The UPC number is 79154526331.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to that Main Mall store for a full refund.