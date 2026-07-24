Midwest Poultry Services Shell Eggs Salmonella Outbreak, 98 Sick

A Midwest Poultry Services shell eggs Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 98 people in 17 states, according to the CDC. A huge recall of almost 1,600,000 eggs sold under several brand names that this company sells to was announced yesterday.

The case count by state is: California (1), Colorado (1), Illinois (1), Michigan (1), Missouri (1), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (1), Nevada (1), New York (1), Oklahoma (1), South Carolina (1), West Virginia (1), Georgia (2), New Mexico (2), Arizona (4), Louisiana (5), and Texas (73). Illness onset dates range from November 21, 2025 to June 30, 2026. The patient age range is from less than one to 81 years.

Of 72 people who gave information to public health officials, 26, or 36%, have been hospitalized. That is much higher than the typical 20% hospitalization rate for a Salmonella outbreak.

There were 44 people interviewed about what they ate the week before they got sick. Of that group, 40, or 91%, reported eating shell eggs. Whole genome sequencing showed that patient isolates are closely related genetically. This means that people in this outbreak likely got sick from eating the same food.

The FDA conducted a traceback investigation based on where sick people reported purchasing or eating eggs during the time before they got sick. Midwest Poultry Services was identified as a common egg source for some cases. More investigation is ongoing to find out if there are other sources of this pathogen.

Midwest Poultry Services collected samples at farms in Texas. They tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing performed by a third party lab found that samples match the strain of Salmonella in this outbreak.

Many of the recalled brown cage free shell eggs and white shell eggs were sold to foodservice and retail customers in Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. They were also available at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana; Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana; and other smaller retail and foodservice outlets in these states plus Mississippi and New Mexico. They were sold under brand names such as Kroger, Simple truth, Brookshire’s, Cal-Maine, and Country Morning. Only codes P-1950 or 0840962 with a Julian date between 157 and 184 are included in the recall.

If you bought any of those eggs, do not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these eggs, especially if they were eaten raw or undercooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

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