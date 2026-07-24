Why Not and Live It Up Moringa Salmonella Outbreak Ends

The Why Not and Live it Up Moringa Salmonella outbreak has ended with 131 patients in 38 states, according to the CDC. There were many recalls issued in relation to this outbreak, including TNVitamins and Doctor’s Pride moringa by Total Nutrition, Why Not moringa, and Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement powders.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), Arkansas (1), Colorado (1), Delaware (1), Florida (2), Georgia (3), Oregon (1), Idaho (1), Maine (3), Missouri (3), North Carolina (2), North Dakota (1), South Dakota (1), Alaska (1), New Jersey (3), Oklahoma (3), Pennsylvania (9), Rhode Island (1), Tennessee (2), Texas (3), Utah (1), Washington (1), California (5), Iowa (2), Michigan (6), Nebraska (2), South Carolina (3), Virginia (4), Vermont (3), Connecticut (3), Massachusetts (5), Minnesota (9), Illinois (5), Kentucky (5), Ohio (7), New York (9), and Wisconsin (18). Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 to June 14, 2026. The patient age range is from less than 1 to 81 years.

Of 121 people who gave information about their illness to public health officials, 36, or 30%, were hospitalized. This is more than the typical 20% hospitalization rate in most Salmonella outbreaks. There were three serotypes of Salmonella in this outbreak: Typhimurium, Newport, and Richmond.

Whole genome sequencing showed that bacteria from patient samples were closely related genetically, meaning people in this outbreak likely got sick from consuming the same product. FDAd traceback found a common manufactured for the Live It Up Super Greens powder and Why Not Natural Moringa Capsules.

Officials from the FDA, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin collected finished product and ingredient samples from patient homes and firms in the supply chain. A total of 12 samples tested positive for Salmonella, and 11 samples found at least one of the outbreak strains.

If you bought any of the recalled moringa powder or superfood products, do not eat them. Throw them away or return them to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

These products have a long shelf life. If you have taken any of them recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

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