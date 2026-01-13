Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar Recalled For Salmonella

by

Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Spring & Mulberry of Raleigh, North Carolina.

This product was available for purchase online and through select retail locations nationwide since September 15, 2025. The recalled product is Mint Leaf Date Sweetened Chocolate Bar that weighs 2.1 ounces. The bar is wrapped in a teal paper wrapping with tan printing. The lot code, which is printed on the back of the packaging, is 025255.

The company is proactively recalling this item. The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing was conducted by a third party lab.

If you bought this chocolate bar, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.