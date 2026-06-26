Molly’s Kitchen California Pasta Salad Recalled For Egg and Milk

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Molly’s Kitchen California Pasta Salad is being recalled because it may contain egg and milk, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. The issue is that the product is labeled as pasta salad but the package may contain chicken salad, which was made with egg and milk. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Reser’s Fine Foods of Halifax, North Carolina.

This ready to eat product was produced on June 11, 2026. The recalled item is 5 pound plastic tub packages of Molly’s Kitchen California Pasta Salad. This item has the use by date of Jul/16/26 430 that is printed on the side of the plastic tub.

The salad has the establishment number P-00874 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia for further distribution to foodservice locations.

The recall was triggered when the company notified FSIS that they mislabeled ready to eat chicken salad products as ready to eat pasta salad products.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in foodservice or consumers’ refrigerators. Please check to see if you purchased this product. If you did, do not eat it, sell it, or serve it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can contact your vendor or distributor for a refund and return.