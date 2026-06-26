Health Alert For Private Selection Honey Dijon Chicken Breast

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A health alert has been issued by the USDA for Private Selection Honey Dijon Chicken Breast because the product contains eggs, one of the nine major allergens, that is not declared on the label as required. Anyone who is allergic to eggs could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is FW Farms of Fort Worth, Texas.

A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase. The raw honey Dijon boneless chicken breast product was produced on June 2, 2026.

The recalled product is 21 ounce vacuum packages of Private Selection Honey Dijon Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts with Rib Meat. The best if used by date on the label is June 28, 2026, and the lot code that is printed on the packaging is 15326A.

The product has the establishment number P-45288B that is printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on the package. The chicken was shipped to Kroger and Fred Meyer retail stores in the states of Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, Oregon, and Washington.

The recall was triggered when a store employee found that the correct label was applied to the front of the product, but the incorrect label, which contains the ingredient statement, was on the back of the product.

FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. If you did buy this product and cannot consume egg, don’t eat it. You can throw the chicken away in a secure trash can after first double bagging or wrapping it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.