My Wife’s Slaw Coleslaw Recalled For Adulteration, No Inspection

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My Wife’s Slaw Coleslaw in two flavors is being recalled for adulteration caused by lack of inspection, which means that safety parameters could not be verified. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is My Wife’s Slaw of Zanesville, Ohio.

The recalled items were sold directly to consumers through the My Wife’s Slaw app. All products are being recalled. They were shipped to customers nationwide. The coleslaw was manufactured and distributed between April 1, 2026 to April 28, 2026.

The recalled products included My Wife’s Slaw Original Coleslaw packaged in 8 ounce and 16 ounce glass mason jars. There is no UPC number, lot number, or best by date for these products. Also recalled is Jalapeño Heart Coleslaw. It is also packaged in 8 ounce and 16 ounce jars.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can contact the company with more questions.

If you ate this coleslaw, monitor your health for the symptoms of foodborne illness for the next few weeks. If you do get sick, see your doctor.