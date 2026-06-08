Pearl Milling Original Pancake & Waffles Recalled For Allergens

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Pearl Milling Original Pancake & Waffles Mix is being recalled because it contains the allergens milk and soy. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ballester Hermanos of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

You can see the Spanish language version of the recall notice here. This product was sold at the retail level in Puerto Rico.

Consumers may have purchased this mix starting in January 2026. The mix is in a 5.99 ounce (170 gram) red pouch with a photo of the completed pancakes on the front and white printing.

The recalled product is Pearl Milling Original Pancake & Waffles (MEZCLA PARA PANQUEQUES Y WAFFLES). The lot number and expiration date pairs for this product are Lots 23A26C6, 24A26A7, and 24A26B2 with expiration date January 23, 2027; Lots 24A26B5, 24A26A7, 24A26C6, 23A26B5, and 24A26A6 and January 24, 2027; and Lots 25B26C13, 25B26A14, 25B26B4, 25B26A15, and 25B26B1 and February 25, 2027. The lot numbers and expiration dates are found on the back or front of the pouch.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume soy and/or milk, do not eat it. You can throw the mix away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.