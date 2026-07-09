Ola-Ola Pounded Yam Recalled For Undeclared Milk

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Ola-Ola Pounded Yam is being recalled because it may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fayus Inc. doing business as Yusol International Foods of Sacramento, California.

The recalled product was distributed between December 2025 and May 2026 in Canada and Australia, and in these states in the U.S.: California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

The recalled item is Ola-Ola Pounded Yam that is packaged in a clear 4 pound plastic bag with a blue banner and a yellow banner. The expiration dates for the recalled product are November 2028 through May 2029, which are printed on the front of the package.

The recall was triggered during an internal company investigation which found that some of the product had been distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of sodium caseinate, which is derived from milk.

If you bought this product and you can’t consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.