Gummy Gainz Protein Candy Recalled in Canada For Milk

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Gummy Gainz Protein Candy is being recalled in Canada because it may contain milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There has been one reported reaction. The recalling firm is ProSweets Inc.

The recalled products were sold nationally at the retail level and were also sold online. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

All of the products are Gumy Gainz brand. And all codes were milk are not included on the label are recalled. The recalled products include Fruit Salad packaged in a 49 gram container, with UPC number 9 90312 15099 2; Blue Raspberry in 49 gram containers, with UPC number 6 28942 77341 9; and Sour Peach (Fuzzy Peach) in 49 ounce containers, with UPC number 6 28942 77348 8.

Also recalled is Green Apple, in 49 gram containers with UPC number 9 90312 15083 1; and Sour Watermelon, in 49 gram packages with UPC number 6 28942 77342 6. Sour Watermelon in 6 x 49 gram containers is included, with UPC number 6 28942 77350 1; and Fruit Salad, in 6 x 49 gram containers with UPC number 9 90312 15090 9.

Blue Raspberry in 6 x 49 gram containers is included in the recall, with UPC number 6 28942 77344 0; as is Sour Peach in 6 x 49 gram containers with UPC number 6 28942 77343 3, and Green Apple in 6 x 49 gram packages with UPC number 9 90312 15092 3. Assorted 6 pack candy in 6 x 49 ounce containers is also recalled, with UPC number 6 28942 77345 7; and Fruit Salad, in 12 x 49 gram packages with UPC number 9 90312 15088 6.

Blue Raspberry in 12 x 49 grams packages is also recalled, with UPC number 9 90312 15084 8; as is Sour Peach in 12 x 49 gram packages with UPC number 9 90312 15081 7. Green Apple in 12 x 49 gram packages is recalled, with UPC number 9 90312 15080 0; and Sour Watermelon, in 12 x 49 gram containers with UPC number 9 90312 15086 2. Finally, The Original Protein Candy Sample is recalled, packaged in 9.6 gram containers and with no UPC number.

If you bought any of these products and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw the candy away in a secure trash can or take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.