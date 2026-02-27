Oregon Potato Company Blueberries Recalled For Listeria

by

Oregon Potato Company Blueberries are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall was not posted on the regular FDA page, but on the Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Oregon Potato Company of Salem, Oregon.

The blueberries were distributed in the states of Michigan, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin. They were also sold in Canada. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) Oregon Potato Company Blueberries that are packaged in 30 pound cases and 1400 pound totes. The blueberries were gr0wn in the United States. The blueberries are packaged in a polyethylene bag within a corrugated 30 pound case or packaged in a polyethylene liner within a Gaylord 1400 pound tote. This product was not sold to consumers in retail stores.

The lot coded expiration date pairs on the 30 pound cases are 2055 B2 and 7/23/2027, 2065 B1 and 7/24/2027, and 2065 B3 and 11/25/2027. The lot code and expiration date pairs on the 1400 pound totes are 3305A1 and 11/25/2027, and 3305 B1 with expiration date 11/25/2027.

If you bought these blueberries, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. Remember that freezing does not destroy Listeria bacteria. You can throw them away, or contact your distributor for a refund.

If you did eat these blueberries, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the net 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.