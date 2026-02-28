Recall of Quest Diet Cat Food For Low Thiamine Expanded

by

The recall of Quest Diet Cat Food products for low thiamine levels has been expanded to include all products. A stop sale of all Quest products has been enacted. The previous recall, issued on February 17, 2025, was for the company’s freeze dried nuggets. The recalling firm is Go Raw LLC of Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

This food was sold at the retail level in these states: Colorado, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Michigan, California, Texas, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Montana.

Symptoms of thiamine deficiency in a cat can include gastrointestinal or neurological signs. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss.

In advanced cases, neurological signs may develop, including ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, mental dullness, vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. If your cat is displaying any of these symptoms, get them to a vet immediately. This deficiency is reversible if treated promptly.

The newly recalled food is Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet packaged in a 2 pound bag. The lot code for this product is MCD25350, and the UPC number is 6-91730-17104-9. The best by date is 6/16/2027. Also recalled is Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Frozen Diet also packaged in a 2 pound bag. The lot code is MCC25321, the UPC number is 6-91730-17104-9, and the best by date is 5/17/2027. The food is packaged in a zip lock beige package with a purple stripe. The lot code, UPC number, and best by date are on the front of the bag.

If you bought this food, do not feed it to your cat. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.