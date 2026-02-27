Quest Cat Food Freeze Dried Nuggets Recalled For Low Vitamin B1

by

Quest Cat Food Freeze Dried Nuggets are being recalled because they have low Vitamin B1, or thiamine. Thiamine is an essential vitamin for cats, and cats fed this food may be, over time, at risk for developing a thiamine deficiency. There has been one confirmed report of illness received by the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Go Raw LLC of Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs may develop, including ventroflexion of neck (bending toward the floor), mental dullness, vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures. If your cat is displaying any of these symptoms, call your veterinarian immediately. Thiamine deficiency is typically reversible if treated promptly.

The recalled product was distributed through retail stores in these states: Colorado, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Michigan, California, Texas, and Illinois. The recalled product is Quest Cat Food Freeze Dried Nuggets Chicken Recipe that is packaged in a 10 pound bag. The lot code on this product is C25288. The UPC number stamped on the product label is 6-91730-18103-1, and the best by date is 10/25/2027.

The nuggets are sold in zip lock beige bags with a purple stripe. The lot code, UPC number, and best by date can be found on the front of the bag. This product is freeze dried.

If you bought this product, do not feed it to your cat. You can throw the nuggets away in a secure trash can, after first double bagging it so other animals can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.