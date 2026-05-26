Raaw Energy Raw Dog Food Recall For Listeria Expanded

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The Raaw Energy Raw Dog Food recall from 2025 for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination is being expanded. The company’s Beef and Turkey Medley, batch date 3/31/26, may be part of the problem. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture tested some of the products. Some were positive for the pathogen and some were negative.

And some products that the company made during this time frame were not tested, but out of an abundance of caution, all products manufactured during this time frame are being recalled. And they are temporarily stopping all production of dog food effective May 21, 2026 to evaluate the issue and take appropriate corrective action. The recalling firm is Raaw Energy.

This food is ordered through the company’s web site and is picked up in person by customers. The food was sold to people living in the states of Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

The food is packaged in either 2 pound or 5 pound clear plastic tubes that are sealed on each end with a metal clip. The food is sold frozen in brown cardboard boxes that contain 5 to 20 of the tubes. The cardboard boxes have white stick on labels that identify the flavor, ingredients, and date code.

You can see the long list of affected products at the FDA web site. They include Beef, Tripe, Duck Necks, and Chicken; Beef and Salmon; 60/30/10 Turkey Medley; Chips Agility; Country Soul; Dog’s Best Friend; Duck; Terrestrial; White Meat Turkey Breast; and Whole Chicken, among others. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

The company will be purchasing a pathogen detection system and testing every batch, going forward. They are also going to resurface certain areas, making them easier to clean.

If you bought any of those items, the company asks that you treat them as if they were contaminated. Do not feed them to your pet. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them so others can’t see them and animals can’t get to them. Wash your hands with soap and water after handling these items and clean surfaces, utensils, bowls, and plates with a mild bleach solution to kill any bacteria.