ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Enfinigy Kettle Recall

by

ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Enfinigy Kettles are being recalled because they pose a burn injury hazard. The problem is that the kettle’s handle can separate from the body, which means the hot contents will spill. The firm has received five reports of incidents in connection with the handle separating, including one second degree burn. The firm has received 163 reports of the handle separating or loosening. The manufacturer is ZWILLING J.A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft of Solingen, Germany, and the importer is ZWILLING J.A. Henckels of Pleasantville, New York. The kettles were manufactured in China.

The name of the recalled product is Electric Kettles (Enfinigy 1.5 and Enfinigy Pro 1.5 liter). About 113,40 of these items were sold in the United States, about 43,963 were sold in Canada, and about 48 were sold in Mexico. They were available from HomeGoods stores nationwide and also online at zwilling.com from December 2019 to February 2026. They cost between $120.00 and $200.00.

The recall is for ZWILLING J. A. Henckels Aktiengesellschaft Enfinigy Kettle (1.5 liter) and Enfinigy Kettle Pro (1.5 liter). The electric stainless-steel kettles come in various colors including black, silver, rose, gold, and pure-white. ZWILLING is silk printed on the kettle itself. The affected model numbers are: 53101-200, 53101-201 (1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle); 53101-500, 53101-501, 53101-502, 53101-503, 53101-504 (1.5L ENFINIGY Electric Kettle Pro). The model numbers and “ZWILLING” can be found on the bottom of the kettle and the bottom of the power base.

If you purchased any of these kettles, stop using them immediately and contact the company for a full refund. Consumers in the United States should contact the company for instructions on how to make the kettles unusable, which includes unplugging the kettle, cutting the cord, and then uploading a photo of the recalled and destroyed product.