Two in MN Sickened With Salmonella From Tnvitamins Moringa

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Two people in Minnesota were sickened with Salmonella from tnvitamins moringa leaf powder capsules, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. This outbreak was declared over in March 2026, with 97 sick in 32 states, including 32 hospitalizations. Seven of those patients lived in Minnesota, and five of them were hospitalized. The Minnesota Department of Health is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the CDC, and the FDA to investigate additional cases.

This brand, tnvitamins, has not been identified in this outbreak so far. The lot number for the capsules is 2793, with the expiration date February 2028. The product was purchased on Amazon. The patients consumed them in April 2026. Neither of the patients were hospitalized and they have recovered.

Those two cases are an indication that the outbreak is still ongoing. The product was made with moringa leaf powder that is the same ingredient that made the other patients sick. No picture of this product was provided in the recall notice.

Public health officials are asking that consumers talk to their healthcare provider before using any moringa products, since there have been multiple Salmonella outbreaks associated with these products in the past.

If you purchased that product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the capsules so other people can’t see them, then you can contact the seller to arrange for a refund.

If you did consume these capsules, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.