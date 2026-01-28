Warning About Lots of Raaw Energy Dog Food For Contamination

by

The FDA is warning consumers about eight lots of Raaw Energy Dog Food which may be contaminated with pathogenic bacteria. Samples tested positive for one or more of the following: Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, Campylobacter, and E. coli O157.

A consumer complaint submitted to the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (CDTA) about a dog illness prompted the testing. Eight unopened product samples were collected by the CTDA and the New Jersey Department of Agriculture. All of the samples tested positive for pathogenic bacteria.

The FDA has recommended a recall, but the firm has not issued an adequate recall of the affected products.

These pathogens can cause serious illness and death to animals and people. People can get sick by handling the pet food, then touching surfaces or eating without washing their hands, by petting an animal that has eaten the food, or by touching bowls or other objects that the animal has eaten out of or touched.

Raaw Energy dog food is ordered through the company’s website and picked up in person. The food is sold frozen and is packaged in 2 pound or 5 pound clear plastic tubes, sealed on each end with a metal clip. The tubes are packaged 10 to a cardboard box. The boxes have white stickers identifying the flavor, ingredients, and date code, which is the date of manufacture. There are no lot codes on the product.

The potentially contaminated products include Chicken Medley sold in 2 pound tubes with date code 7.17.25. This product tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes, Salmonella, and Campylobacter. Chicken Medley in 5 pound tubes is included in the warning. It has a date code of 11.22.25 and tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Chicken Medley in 5 pound tubes with date code 12.12.25 is included. It was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

Salmon flavor in 5 pound tubes is included in the warning. The date codes for this product are 12.5.25 and 12.12.25. It was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Beef Chicken Medley flavor is included. It is packaged in 5 pound tubes with date code 12.16.25. It was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Beef Turkey Medley in 5 pound tubes is included in the warning. It has the date code 12.18.25 and it was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Finally, Beef Chicken Tripe Medley in 5 pound tubes is included. The date code is 12.23.25 and it was contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and E. coli O157.

It you purchased any of these products, do not feed them to your pet. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after wrapping them so other animals can’t access the food. Do not donate this food. Clean storage containers, bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and any other surfaces in your home that may have come into contact either your pet. Wash your hands throughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this food.

If your pet has eaten any of this food, monitor their health for the symptoms of illness. If they do get sick, see your veterinarian. Also monitor the health of members of your family, and if they get sick, see a doctor.