Boar’s Head, Member’s Mark, Ambriola Pecorino Romano Recalled

by

The brands Boar’s Head, Member’s Mark, Ambriola Pecorino Romano cheeses are being recalled, along with Locatelli and Pinna, for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is The Ambriola Company of West Caldwell, New Jersey.

Member’s Mark cheeses are sold at Sam’s Club stores. All of the cheeses were sold nationwide between November 3 and November 20, 2025. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products sold by exact weight include Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated in 4 ounce cups, with expiration dates 05/03/26, 05/10/26, and 05/17/26; and Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano packaged in 8 ounce cups, with expiration dates 04/06/26, 04/11/26, 04/12/26, 04/15/26, 04/17/26, 05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26, 05/12/26, 05/14/26, and 05/17/26. Also recalled is Boar’s Head Grated Pecorino Romano packaged in 6 ounce cups with expiration dates 03/04/26 and 03/12/2026; and Member’s Mark Pecorino Romano packaged in 1.5 pound bags, with expiration dates 03/25/26, 03/30/26, and 04/05/26.

Grated cheese sold by the pound include Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano cheese with expiration dates 03/04/26, 03/06/26, 03/11/26, and 03/13/26; and Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano with expiration dates 02/28/26, 03/04/26, and 03/11/26. Finally, Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano with expiration date 03/11/26 and Boar’s Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag with expiration dates of 03/03/26 and 03/12/26 are recalled. No other Ambriola, Locatelli, Member’s Mark, Pinna, or Boar’s Head products are included in the recall.

If you bought any of these cheeses, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook with them, becasue of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the cheeses away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these cheeses, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.