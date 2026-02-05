Recall of Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie Expanded

by

The recall of Chips Ahoy! Baked Bites Brookie has been expanded by the company to include one more code date and two more UPC numbers of pouches inside the recalled carton units. The previous recall is not listed on the FDA’s recall page.

The reason for the recall is there was an incorrect mixing process that caused small cornstarch clumps in the cookies, which could constitute a choking hazard. No reports of injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mondelēz Global LLC of East Hanover, New Jersey.

The recalled products include 22.4 ounce CA! Baked Bites Brookie 8 count Caddie, with retail UPC number 44000086688 and best when used by dates 09MAY2026, 10MAY2026, 11MAY2026, and 12MAY2026. Also recalled is 2.8 ounce CA! Baked Bites Brookie Pouch with UPC number 4400008667 and best when used by dates of 09MAY2026, 10MAY2026, 11MAY2026, and 12MAY2026.

7.0 ounce CA! Baked Bites Brooke 5 CT 12 is included in the recall. The UPC number for this product is 44000085650 and the best when used by dates are 10MAY2026, 12MAY2026, and 18MAY2026. Finally, 1.4 ounce CA! Baked Bites Brookie Pouch is recalled. The UPC number for that product is 4400008566 and the best when used by dates are 10MAY2026, 12MAY2026, and 18MAY2026.

If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take the products back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.