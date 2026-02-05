Leafy Greens Salmonella Outbreak in Redacted FDA Report

by

A leafy greens Salmonella outbreak announcement was just released by the FDA in a heavily redacted report. Forty people were sickened with Salmonella Lomalinda infections; five of those patients were hospitalized.

The FDA was notified of the outbreak by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on September 9, 2025, stating that seven people were sick. On September 11, 2025, the CDC named leafy greens as the leading “vehicle of interest” in the outbreak.

The FDA initiated a traceback investigation consisting of redacted legs representing the patients, who said they consumed ready to eat organic baby spring mix salads before getting sick. The establishments that sold the greens were redacted, as were the states where the patients live. The salads were purchased from August 4, 2025 through August 13, 2025.

On October 7, 2025, the FDA Office of Inspections and Investigations Office of Human Food Inspectorate started a Full Scope Preventive Control inspection at a processing facility that was redacted. Environmental samples were collected on the processing equipment. Various samples of the finished baby spring mix product were also collected.

All of the samples tested negative for Salmonella.

On October 17, 2025, investigators closed the preventive control inspection and issued an FDA Form 483, which noted that there were issues in the plant related to sanitation, supply chain program, and cleaning.

No recalls were released, as the product was out of shelf life by the time the outbreak was discovered. But because of strong epidemiological data and traceback evidence, spring mix processed and distributed by the unnamed company was confirmed as the outbreak vehicle.

On October 20, 2025, the CDC closed the epidemiological investigation. As of December 5, 2025, this outbreak involved 40 patients in states that were redacted. No deaths were reported.

If you ate leafy greens in late summer last year and were sickened with a Salmonella infection, you may have been part of this outbreak.