Recall of Ola-Ola Pounded Yam For Milk Expands With More Sizes

The recall of Ola-Ola Pounded Yam for undeclared milk has been expanded to include more package sizes. The milk is in the product in the form of sodium caseinate, which is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. Sodium caseinate is usually safe for people with lactose intolerance, but some people who are very sensitive may suffer mild discomfort. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fayus Inc., doing business as Yusol International Foods of Sacramento, California.

An internal investigation found that the some of the product had been distributed in packaging that did not disclose the presence of the allergen. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) sampled the four pound product and confirmed the omission of the milk allergen. Then CFIA sampling of the 10 pound product implied that more sizes may have been affected.

The recalled product is Ola-Ola Pounded Yam that is packaged in a clear plastic bag with blue and yellow banners. The bag sizes are two pounds, four pounds, five pounds, and 10 pounds. It was sold in African and Caribbean markets as well as in Canada and Australia. In the U.S., it was sold at the retail level in these states: California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

If you purchased this product in any of those sizes, with that lot code, and cannot consume milk, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.