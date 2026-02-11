Repackaged Peanut M&Ms Recalled For Milk, Soy, Peanut

by

Repackaged Peanut M&Ms are being recalled because they may contain milk, soy, and peanut, three of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required by law. Anyo0ne who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone with lactose intolerance, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

But because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Beacon Promotions Inc. of Eagan, Minnesota.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Make Your Mark Repackaged Peanut M&Ms candies, packaged in 1.3 ounce containers. The item number is BB471BG. The lot number is M1823200, and the best by date is 4/30/2026. There are 541 units of this product included in this recall.

If you bought this product and you cannot eat milk, soy, or peanuts, do not eat the candies. You can throw the candy away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.