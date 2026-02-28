Savannah Bee Honey BBQ Sauce Recalled For Allergens

by

Savannah Bee Honey BBQ Sauce is being recalled because it may contain wheat and soy, two of the nine main food allergens. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Savannah Bee Company of Savannah, Georgia.

The recalled product is Savannah Bee Honey BBQ Sauce – Mustard, that is packaged in 16 ounce ounce glass bottles. The bottles have an orange banner in the middle, with the name of the product printed in the center. The batch code on the product is B1L1360525, the UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 50033 93758 9, and the best before date is May 16, 2027.

The BBQ sauce was shipped nationwide to distribution centers, retail stores, and consumers between July 30, 2025 and February 26, 2026. The recall was initiated after the company was notified by a customer that the Honey BBQ Sauce – Sweet was mislabeled with a Honey BBQ Sauce – Mustard label. So the mislabeled products did not include the allergens wheat and soy in the ingredient statement.

If you bought this product with those numbers and you cannot consume wheat and/or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the bottles away in a secure trash can after first double wrapping them so other people can’t see them, or you can take the BBQ sauce back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.