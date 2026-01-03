Si Ji Mei Wuhan Egg Sheets with Rice Recalled For Salmonella

by

Si Ji Mei Wuhan Egg Sheets with Glutinous Rice is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination in Canada. One illness has been reported to the company to date that may be in association with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Uncle T Food.

The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. The item is Si Ji Mei Wuhan Egg Sheets with Glutinous Rice that is packaged in a 580 gram box. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 977013 950971 and the code is the best by date, 2025/09/12. (Yes, that is the correct date even though it’s in the past.) You can see more pictures of the recalled product at the CFIA web site.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it or wrapping it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of a Salmonella food poisoning infection. If you do get sick, see your doctor.