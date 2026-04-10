Sobeys Cheese Products Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

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Sobeys cheese products are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Sobeys Capital Inc.

These items were sold in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan. No pictures of the recalled products were included in the notice.

The following recalled products were sold at Sobeys banners in Atlantic, Ontario, and Western Canada:

Creamy Carbonara Pasta Salad with Bacon and Peas, with PLU number 34512 is included. All best before dates up to and including 2026AL06 are included. Creamy Garlic and Spinach Pasta Salad with PLU number 60079 is recalled. All best before dates up to and including 2026AL06 are included. Carbonara Pasta Salad with Ham and Bacon is included in the recall. The PLU number is 26727 and all best before dates up to and including 2026AL06 are recalled.

Also recalled are Parmesan Cauliflower Cakes in 1 piece packages with PLU number 27079. All best before dates up to and including 2026AL05 are included. Parmesan Cauliflower Cakes in 4 piece packages with PLU number 36327 are recalled. All best before dates up to and including 2026 AL08 are recalled. Spinach Feta Cauliflower Cakes in 1 piece packages is recalled, with PLU number 68468 and all best before dates up to and including 2026AL05 are included.

Spinach Feta Cauliflower Cakes are included in this recall. They were sold in 4 piece packages with PLU number 36370. All best before dates up to and including 2026AL08 are recalled. Parmesan Cheese Cauliflower Cakes are also recalled. They were sold in 1 piece packages with PLU number 36012, with all best before dates up to and including 2026AL08. Finally, Spinach Feta Cheese Cauliflower Cake in 1 piece packages is recalled. The PLU number is 35709 and all best before dates up to and including 2026AL08 are recalled.

The following products were sold at Thrifty Foods Stores in British Columbia:

Chicken & Black Bean Wrap sold in 1 piece packages, with PLU number 86322 and all best before dates up to and including 2026AL07 are included in the recall. Stuffed Mushroom Caps with Spinach & Artichoke are recalled. The PLU number is 60190, and all best before dates up to and including 2026AL05 are included. Halibut Stuffed Phyllo Pastry with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise, is recalled. It is sold in 150 gram packages with PLU number 29541 and all best before dates up to and including 2026AL06.

Stuffed Sole Fillets with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise, is included in this recall. The PLU number is 60524 and all best before dates up to and including 2026AL05 are included. Sockeye Salmon Stuffed Phyllo Pastry with Spinach & Artichoke, raw, Ocean Wise is also recalled. It is sold in 150 gram packages with PLU number 38014 and all best before dates up to and including 2026AL05. Finally, Salmon Pinwheel Spinach & Artichoke, raw, previously frozen, Ocean Wise, is recalled. The PLU number is 28900 and all best before dates up to and including 2026 AL06 are recalled.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them, even if you are going to reheat or cook them thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. If you froze some products for later use, remember that freezing does not destroy Listeria bacteria, so they are still unsafe. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.