Sobeys Cheese Products Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

Sobeys cheese products are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Sobeys Capital Inc.
Sobeys cheese products are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Sobeys Capital Inc.
April 1, 2026 By News Desk
April 1, 2026 By News Desk
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