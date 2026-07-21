Zen Principle Moringa Capsules Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Zen Principle moringa capsules are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Relay Peak Research of Incline Village, Nevada.

This product was sold nationwide from December 2025 through July 2026. It was also sold to consumers only through Amazon and the company’s web site. One unit ws sold on eBay and one was sold on Etsy.

The recalled product is Zen Principle Moringa Capsules. There are 180 capsules packaged in a white plastic bottle that has a black banned in the middle with the product’s name. The lot number is A5FFA and the best by date is 11/2028. They are printed on the bottom of the bottle. This product is offered as a single pack with 160 capsules and Amazon code FNSKU X000ZJJ4FT, and as a 2 pack, with 360 capsules and Amazon code FNSKU X00159YJXP. No other products are affected.

The recall was triggered when the company was sold by its ingredient supplier that FDA testing of the moringa leaf powder used to make these capsules was positive for Salmonella. The company has stopped sales and distribution of this product and is cooperating with the FDA.

If you bought this product, do not consume it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you did consume this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

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