Panasonic Electric Toaster Ovens Recalled For Fire, Shock Hazard

Panasonic Electric Toaster Ovens are being recalled for fire and shock hazards. The problem is that the power cord insulation may be insufficient because the protective fiberglass sleeve may not cover it adequately. While there have been four reports of tripped circuit breakers or outlets, and one report that the oven stopped working, no fires or injuries have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Panasonic Manufacturing (Xiamen) Co., Ltd, of Xiamen, Fujian, China. The importer is Panasonic Corporation of North America, of Newark, New Jersey. The toaster ovens were manufactured in China.

About 11,480 of these ovens were sold in the United States, and 2,184 were sold in Canada at the retail level. The toaster ovens were sold online at Amazon, Costco, Panasonic, and other online platforms nationwide from October 2024 through April 2026. The ovens cost about $170.00.

The recalled item is the Panasonic Electric Toaster Oven, with model number NB-G200. This number is located on the name plate label on the back of the oven. The ovens are stainless steel with a temperature knob on the bottom. The brand name Panasonic is written on the front of the oven. The toaster has six cooking menus with preset buttons, and a digital timer up to 25 minutes and temperature settings from 250°F to 500°F.

If you bought this toaster oven, stop using it immediately. Contact Panasonic for a full refund.

Related Articles