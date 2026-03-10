The KiddoSpace Flashcard Talking Toys Recalled For Lead

by

The KiddoSpace Flashcard Talking Toys are being recalled because they contain lead and phthalates, which are hazardous when ingested. In addition, they violate the mandatory standard for toys because they do not comply with the short circuit protection requirement for battery-operated toys. No injuries or adverse health effects have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is SN Commerce LLC, doing business as TheKiddoSpaceStore, of Dover, Delaware. These toys were manufactured in China.

Lead is toxic to people. There is no safe level of lead exposure. Even low levels of lead exposure can cause serious health problems. Children and fetuses are most susceptible to these effects because of their small body size and the fact that they are growing rapidly. At low levels of exposure, there may be no symptoms, but children may develop low IQ, behavioral changes, and difficulty learning.

Phthalates, a petrochemical used in food packaging, including packaging used for meat, milk, and spices, is harmful to human health. There is a ban on phthalate use in children’s toys. Evidence shows that phthalates interfere with the human body’s hormone regulated processes, and can cause birth defects, infertility, miscarriage, breast cancer, diabetes, and asthma.

The recall is for two different TheKiddoSpace children’s flashcard talking toys:

The animal-shaped, pastel-colored toys were sold with a varying number of flashcards. “Audible Flashcards” is printed on the front of the flashcard’s storage box and “Audible Flashcard Device” is printed on the front of the toy storage box.

The rectangular toys have a slot at the top to insert the flash cards, a speaker, volume, and power buttons at the front. The toys come with multi-colored flash cards that have animals, shapes, people, foods, or vehicle illustrations, and the descriptive word written on the card.

The toys were sold at TheKiddoSpaceStore.com and Amazon.com from October 2023 through February 2025 for between $30 and $50. About 4000 units of these products are included in the recall.

Consumers should stop using these toys immediately and take them away from children. Contact TheKiddoSpace for a free replacement toy or free USB cable, including shipping.

For the animal-shaped toy, consumers should write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the unit and submit a photo of the marked product to info@thekiddospace.com to receive a replacement toy of at least equal value to the purchase price of the recalled animal-shaped toy. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled toys in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements since they contain hazardous materials, including button cell batteries.