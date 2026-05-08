Thermos King Food Jars and Bottles Recalled For Laceration

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Thermos King Food Jars and Bottles are being recalled because they pose a laceration hazard. The problem is that if perishable food or beverage are stored in these containers for and extended period of time, the stopper can forcefully eject when opened, which can result in serious impact injury and laceration hazards. Thermos has received 27 reports of consumers who were struck by a stopper that forcefully ejected from these containers upon opening, including complaints of impact and laceration injuries requiring medical attention. Three consumers suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye. The recalling firm is Thermos of Schaumburg, Illinois. These items were manufactured in China and Malaysia.

The recalled products are Thermos Stainless King Food Jars with model numbers SK3000 and SK3020 that were manufactured before July 2023. All Thermos Sportsman Food & Beverage Bottles with model number SK3010 are also recalled. The stopper of the recalled jars and bottles does not have a pressure relief in the center.

These products were sold in a variety of colors in sizes of 16 ounce with model number SK3000, 24 ounce with model number SK3020, and 40 ounce with model number SK3010. The Thermos trademark is stamped on the side of each product. The model Ubers are printed on the bottom of the containers.

These items were sold at Target, Walmart, and other stores nationwide between March 2008 and July 2024. They were also sold online at Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Thermos.com for about $30.00.

If you purchased any of these items, stop using them immediately. Contact Thermos to receive a free replacement pressure relief stopper or replacement bottle, depending on the model. For the recalled 3000 and 3020 Food Jars, you will be asked to throw away the stopper and send a photo of it in the trash to Thermos. For the recalled 3010 Bottles, you will be asked to return it to Thermos using a prepaid shipping label.