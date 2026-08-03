Ukrop’s Baked Spaghetti and Bread Pudding Recalled For Metal

Ufrop’s Baked Spaghetti and Bread Pudding, along with Chicken Cobbler, are being recalled for metal, or foreign material, in the form of slivers of aluminum. The aluminum apparently came from the pans that were used to make these products. This poses a tooth injury, choking, and GI tract injury hazard. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods of Richmond, Virginia.

These items were sold at the retail level in these chains: Food Lion, Kroger, Libbie Market, Military RS, Publix, Ukrop’s Market Hall, and Wegmans in various states. The six products were produced from July 1 through July 30, 2026. All retail locations have been notified and are removing the product.

The recalled products include Baked Spaghetti in 14.8 ounce pans with the UPC number 72251528211 and best by dates 7/8/26 to 8/5/26, Baked Spaghetti Bulk in 62.4 ounce pans with UPC number 72251529211 and best by dates 7/8/26 to 8/5/26,, and Chicken Cobbler in 11.6 ounce pans with UPC number 72251528457 and best by dates 7/8/26 to 8/5/26.

Also recalled is Chicken Cobbler Bulk in 48 ounce pans with UPC number 72251529457 and best by dates 7/8/26 to 8/5/26, Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce packaged in 13.8 ounce pans with UPC number 72251528044 and best by dates 7/6/26 to 8/43/26, and Bread Pudding with Vanilla Sauce KIT in 4 pound pans with UPC number 72251591732 and best by dates 7/6/26 to 8/3/26.

You can see the stores and states in which the above products were sold at the FDA web site. No pictures of the recalled items were included in the recall notice.

If you bought any of those products with those lots numbers and UPC number, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.