Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter Recalled For Possible Salmonella

Bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Botticelli Foods of Melville, New York.

The pistachio butter was manufactured by Gustibus Alimentari Srl of Assoro, Italy, was imported by Botticelli, and was distributed exclusively by Walmart Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas. The product was distributed to Walmart retail stores in these 19 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and Wyoming.

The recall was triggered when Walmart was told on July 17, 2026, that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services had tested three jars of the nut butter that was purchased at a Walmart store. Salmonella was found in the product.

If you bought this product, with that lot code and UPC number, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can after first wrapping or double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take the nut butter back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this nut butter, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. If you do get sick, see your doctor.

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